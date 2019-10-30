Share:

Lahore - r Farhan Ebadat Yar has been removed as principal of Government MAO College, Lahore, for what has been described as his negligence in the case involving harassment allegations against a lecturer who had committed suicide when the inquiry report exonerating of the charge was not made public. Riaz Hashmi - the vice principal of the college - has been given the additional charge of the principal. The lecturer who had committed suicide was Muhammad Afzal. The Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab had issued a summary after conducting an inquiry into the case, expressing serious concerns over the attitude of Khan regarding the death of the lecturer. The report further states that Dr Farhan had failed to take necessary measures to address the concerns of the deceased, given the fact that Afzal had been proven not guilty by the college harassment committee. The report found Dr Farhan of conducting unprofessional behavior with staff and faculty members. He was in the habit of evading his responsibilities, it stated.