LAHORE - The U.S. National Academy of Medicine has invited Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, an eminent social policy expert and the Vice Chancellor of GC University Lahore, to address a workshop on Social, Behavioral, & Environmental Enablers for Healthy Longevity in Washington DC on November 6. Eminent experts from all over the world will attend this two-day workshop and discuss the challenges and opportunities, as well as potential solutions and disruptive approaches to enhance social structures and living environments that would enable healthier and socially fulfilled lives and ultimately create thriving societies around the world. Prof Zaidi, who holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Oxford, UK, will address the first session of the conference on ‘Understanding the linkages of social, behavioral, and environmental determinants across diverse populations, lifestyles, and contexts’, drawing from his work on the Active Ageing Index and the Global AgeWatch Index.