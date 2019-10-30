Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of Artist Support Fund Committee was held at Alhamra Art Centre on Tuesday.

Presided over by provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal, the meeting reviewed 40 cases of financial assistance for the deserving artists.

The meeting decided to set up Media City and Revolving Fund to promote the arts and financial assistance for the deserving artists.

The minister directed the Secretary Information to present a comprehensive plan for setting up of Media City and Revolving Fund.

The minister said that artists are a valuable asset of the society and the Punjab government is working hard to promote the arts and to solve the problems of artist community.

He said that it is the state’s responsibility to support the deserving artists and added that health insurance cards will also be given to the deserving artists.

Regarding the meeting, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan said that Punjab is rich in culture and our artists are fully committed to serve the art and culture and we are thankful to Punjab Government for its support to art and culture. The meeting also reviewed the special shows for the Artist Support Fund and other suggestions.