Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a contempt of court notice to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The notice has been issued to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader for holding anti-judiciary press conference during which she said that a special hearing was conducted in evening to give relief to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The IHC remarked that Firdous Ashiq Awan must defend herself before the court regarding her statement. The SAPM has been summoned by the court on November 1.