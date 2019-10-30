Share:

ISLAMABAD - After the arrival of Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) Acting Director General Amna Imran, the board has come to a complete standstill position, as the lady is not bothering about pending work and willing to run day-to-day affairs of the organisation.

At a time when the PSB employees are facing uncertain situation due to Prime Minister Task Force and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani’s suggestions to privatise the PSB and form a new body, only Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza is standing like a rock and safeguarding the employees. The so-called officers of the organisation are busy in appeasing PSB DG Amna and the entire complex is presenting a deserted look.

After the retirement of PSB Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussain, there is no one to look after the hostels’ affairs. The employees are not bothered to attend the offices and the infighting between the PSB’s powerful persons is going unchecked. Many files are pending at the table of DG Amna, including the file of electricity bills amounting to more than Rs 3.5 million. But despite several reminders and requests made by the accounts department for the approval of bills payment, the DG remained unmoved and caused financial damage to the board due to nonpayment of the bills till the due date. Now the DG is pressurising DDG Facilities Agha Amjedullah to get extension in due date to avoid around Rs. 250,000 fine.

The PSB is hosting a badminton event from next month, but the DG is taking the event as a world cup and stopping all kinds of activities at Rodham Hall. She pays daily visit to the hall, spends few moments and then leaves for her office after taking lavish lunch. She keeps all the employees to their offices without any work. To make things worse, she has cancelled the Saturday off and forced the employees to even attend the offices on Sunday as well. Is there any emergency imposed in the country or any world cup going on in the PSB? Whether the DG is depriving the workers of their basic rights just to show her powers?

Tournament organising committees are being formed by the DDG Administration to adjust his blue-eyed persons, while Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Secretary Wajid Ali Chaudhary is running from pillar to post to meet with the DG. The PSB’s most precious asset Liaqat Gymnasium is closed down for the last two years. Different inquires are pending against the contractors and other responsible persons, as these are not yet finalised despite a lapse of almost two years. Number of international events were postponed or cancelled, but the PSB top brass is still not in a mood to finish the inquiries, take action against the culprits and make the gymnasium functional as early as possible.

The PSB is blessed with highly responsible DDG Facilities Amjedullah, who spends around 14 hours daily in official work. But the board’s new administration has discouraged him by issuing an undeserving warning. Former Pakistan No 1 squash player Riffat Khan, who was advised by the doctors to get her right knee ligament operated soon, has been facing huge financial problems after spending around Rs 150,000 on her treatment, and she still requires Rs 350,000 for the operation. IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani had promised to help her and marked her application to former DG Arif Ibrahim, but Arif was later replaced by Amna, who is not bothering to fulfill the promise.

The IPC Minister must address the grievances of the PSB employees, who are suffering a lot, and ensure making of better rules for the athletes. It is high time that the minister must appoint hardworking Arif Ibrahim again to replace current DG Amna Imran to make the house in order, as Arif had worked day and night and played a bridge role between the federations, PSB and IPC Ministry.

When this scribe met with PSB Director Media Muhammad Azam Dar to ask about the issues, he replied: “Amna, who took charge around two weeks ago, is understanding the board’s affairs. It is true that she has not signed the pending files and the electricity bills have not been paid yet, but the things will improve shortly. After the retirement of Director Hostels Imtiaz, the seat is vacant and the IPC Minister will soon appoint a person to fill the seat. Rodham Hall is closed for maintenance and renovation purposes, as international event is coming thick and fast.”