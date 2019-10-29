Share:

Almost for a month now, people in Iraq are not leaving the streets. Unsurprisingly, the reason for people’s anger is the incompetence of the present government. And there is no surprise in witnessing the recent protests that appear to be more spontaneous. But with every passing day, the Iraqi protest movement is widening, suggesting that the Arab spring project is yet to be completed. The protests have made the government so panicked that the military has decided to impose curfew in the capital after students plunged in the agitation. The Iraqi government, nevertheless, has already committed a grave mistake as police opened fire on protestors in Karbala. The killing of at least 14 and injuring of more than 800 people will galvanise the people further. The government, through such reckless moves, is pushing the people to reach a point of no return.

The fact that the latest demonstrations make the second wave of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government shows people’s determination to overthrow his government. The ordinary people say that government officials are corrupt and out of touch. Moreover, the total death toll, since the unrest started on Oct. 1 is now at least 250 people, shows that people do not fear for their lives any more. They are willing to pay any price to overthrow the incumbent government. If the protestors succeed in removing the government of Mahdi, the geopolitical realities of the region will alter radically. If the stakeholders want to maintain the status quo, they need to advise the Mahdi government to not rely on force against the genuine anger of the Iraqis. We know too well that an Iraqi public used to empty promises is not an easy one to quell, as the month-long protests show. And their frustration with their corrupt government – and Iran’s hold on their country – might unseat it.