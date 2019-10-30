Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani has directed the Prisons IG to ensure fumigation against dengue mosquitoes in all jails across the province.

The adviser said the Prisons IG must ensure best medical treatment to dengue patients. He further stated that a session on awareness campaign against dengue will also be organized for prisoners. He directed the Prisons IG to separate dengue patients from other patients in hospitals of the jail. The adviser stated that under-construction sites are important drivers of dengue therefore under-construction sites within the limits of jails will also be fumigated.