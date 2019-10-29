Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Leading Music Festival: The Lahore Music Meet [#LMM5] proudly announce the dates for their fifth edition scheduled to take place at Alhamra Art Center on the 1st and 2nd of February 2020.

Once again, the team at The Music Meet bring the two-day musical celebration to 4 stages packed with Live Performances, Masterclasses and Conversations with Pakistan’s finest musicians.

Since 2015, LMM has endeavored to lay down a fertile setting for the nurturing of Pakistan’s emerging, contemporary and traditional music landscape.

LMM boasts an alumni list of more than two hundred artists from all genres of the Pakistani music and creative arts scene, this includes legends such as AttaullahEsakhelvi, UstaadNaseerudinSaami and FareedAyaz and Abu Mohammad; regional acts including Mai Dhai, Akhtar Channal, SaeenZahoor and BushraMarvi; esteemed members of the industry such as Arshad Mahmud, Tina Sani, Sajjad Ali and Javed Bashir; pop/rock artists such as Ali Noor and Hamza, Jimmy Khan, Ali Sethi, OmranShafique, Gumby, Ali Azmat, HaniyaAslam and AbidBrohi; independent popular musicians Abdullah Siddiqui, Ali Suhail, Takatak, Poor Rich Boy and Red Blood Cat; electronic artists such as Rudoh, Alien Panda Jury and Slowspin amongst many others. The event, like always, will be open to the general public.

The Lahore Music Meet is women-led and consists of Festival Directors Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha with Sana Nasir as Lead Designer and Munizeh Sanai as Creative Director.

#LMM5 is celebrating its fifth year as a well-established and unique platform for day long musical performances and meaningful conversations and activities pertaining to music enterprise, education and academia.

Our ultimate goals remain to create a meaningful engagement between audiences and musicians, encouraging new talents and fostering relationships between individuals within the music fraternity.

By providing a platform of such scale, once every year, LMM hopes to enrich the ever growing Pakistani music ecosystem within Pakistan and abroad.