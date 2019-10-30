Share:

ASTORE - The light to moderate rains with snowfall in upper and lower parts of Astore on Tuesday brought the mercury level to 8C, with 1 to 2 inches of snowfall in Dewsai, Qamri and Astore.

According to district administration if the snowfall continued for next few days the roads leading to Astore and adjacent valleys would be inaccessible for traffic.

It advised the people to store as much food items as possible as the road blockage could cause shortage of supplies.

The shopkeepers in Astore increased the rates of items of daily use causing resentment among local people who urged the local administration to control the prices.

On the other hand the decrease in mercury level increases demand of wood in Astore District.

The people started using and collecting fire wood for daily use.