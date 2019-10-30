Share:

HYDERABAD - Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh minister for universities and boards department and pro chancellor of general and engineering universities of the province, on Tuesday visited the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and held meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

According to the university spokesman, the minister discussed with the vice chancellor matters relating to academic, research and professional development in detail. The minister also witnessed games that were going on at Hyder Bux Jatoi Pavilion of the varsity as part of three-day IBA Sports Festival 2019. Dr Burfat informed the minister that the University of Sindh housed international level sports setting and that it provided its boys and girls students the best possible sports facilities.

Later, the minister along with the vice chancellor visited the campus and appreciated the beautification measures made by the university administration.