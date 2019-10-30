Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has released Rs88 million to three DMCs and the District Council Karachi to get their machinery repaired and start cleanliness work.

The chief minister said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) was working in three districts, South, East and Malir. He said that Korangi, West and Central districts and District Council may be given funds to repair vehicles and other machinery so that they could start cleanliness in their areas. He ordered release of Rs17 million to Korangi, Rs22 million to West, Rs37 million to Central and Rs12 million to Karachi District Council.

He said this on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting to review the outcome of a month-long cleanliness drive, which concluded on October 21. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary for Local Government Roshan Shaikh, SSWMA MD Asif Ikram, Water Board MD Asadulllah Khan, all deputy commissioners and chairmen of DMCs.

Shah directed the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) to take strict action against contracting firms if they fail to deliver. “This is not a free of cost work; the provincial government is paying the contracting firms, therefore cleanliness work must be up to the satisfaction of the citizens,” he said.

The chief minister said that just after concluding the garbage lifting drive, the contracting firms of SSWMA went on strike. “This is a deliberate attempt to turn the city once again filthy and this is not acceptable in any case,” he said and directed SSWMA MD Asif Ikram to take strict action against the contractors.

The chief minister directed the DMCs to devolve sweeping work and front-end collection up to Katchra Kundi to Union Council level so that monitoring and supervision can be done easily. “Union councils are small units and their chairmen and other concerned staff can ensure proper sweeping and cleaning of their areas easily,” he said and added, “I am assigning supervision work to the chairmen of DMCs.”

The chief minister also directed deputy commissioners to declare model areas in terms of cleanliness and hygiene in their areas and then keep them expanding. “I am still receiving serious complaints that shopkeepers and restaurants are throwing their trash and filth on the roads,” he said and directed deputy commissioners to once again warn the market associations and then start taking action against the delinquent.

The meeting also decided to inform all builders not to put their debris on the road and lift their construction material on their expenses otherwise they would be fined. The chief minister also directed DCS and chairmen of DMCs to develop at least two garbage transfer station (GTS) in their districts. “These GTS must be properly developed with all the required facilities along with weighing system,” he said.

The chief minister said that he would visit the city very often and check cleanliness work.