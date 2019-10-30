Share:

KARACHI - Newly-elected MPA of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Moazzam Ali Abbasi took oath of his office during the Sindh Assembly session on Tuesday.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath to Abbasi in Sindhi language. Opposition members welcomed the newly-elected member by chanting slogans in his favour. The Pakistan People’s Party boycotted the oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking after the oath ceremony, Abbasi thanked Allah Almighty and expressed gratitude to people of Larkana for electing him MPA once again. He apologised for the incident, which took place during the last sitting. The speaker also congratulated the newly-elected member on behalf of the entire house. He said he wanted Abbasi’s family to witness his oath-taking ceremony, but it was not possible as all passes were revoked due to some unavoidable reasons.

Abbasi was re-elected MPA in Larkana’s PS-11 in the by-election held on October 17 after he was disqualified by the apex court. The oath taking ceremony had to be held during the last sitting on Friday but the session lasted hardly for a minute. The deputy speaker had adjourned the session due to a lack of quorum. The situation turned ugly on Friday as a large number of GDA supporters wanted to witness the oath taking ceremony but they were barred from entering the Assembly premises.

Separately, a two-hour discussion was fixed on an Adjournment Motion filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman on the issue of ‘prevalence of stunted growth in Sindh’.

Initially, the treasury opposed the motion but later agreed on fixing two-hour discussion on Monday.

Later, the house was adjourned till Friday.