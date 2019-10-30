Share:

KARACHI (PR) Pakistan Cables won the Consumers’ Demand award at the 14th Consumer Choice Award 2019 ceremony organised by the Consumer Association of Pakistan, held at a local hotel recently. “Being recognized by consumers as the Best Category Brand is proof that our consumers value quality and trust the brand Pakistan Cables for delivering on it consistently for over 65 years”,commented Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables. Earlier last month Pakistan Cables also launched its online e-store, offering wiring solutions for consumers looking for hassle free and convenient buying options backed by speedy and secure delivery.“In Pakistan, we are the first player in the category to explore the ecommerce frontier, which is true to our philosophy of embracing innovation and offering value to consumers”, he added.