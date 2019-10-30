Share:

ISLAMABAD - Due to fault in international submarine cable system, IMEWE, internet services have been impacted in Pakistan.

The service of different service providers witnessed partial suspensions and slowdowns as a result of the problem on Tuesday.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said in a statement that the customers may experience slow browsing due to the fault. PTCL spokesperson Fariha Shah said technical teams were working on fully restoring the internet services in the shortest possible time.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) online check-in system was also down due to fault in underground internet cable.

In a tweet PIA said, “PTCL network is down due to damage to their underground cables causing outage of PIA Check-In systems across the country. We’re moving to backup systems & manual processes. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to the resulting delays.”

Due to the fault in IMEWE, Pakistan’s majority of the back-haul bandwidth was unavailable and all sorts of internet in the country was operating under a reduced capacity. Pakistan is currently relying on SEMEWE 3, SEAMEWE 5 and AAE1 submarine cables, out of which SEAMEWE3 operates with very limited capacity.