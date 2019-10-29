Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) has so far distributed 66,660 wheel chairs and 2,026 tricycles among the deserving special persons under expanded social safety network programme to facilitate them, official sources stated.

PBM has now also started cochlear implants and high quality care for children with severe to profound hearing loss. Due to paucity of funds, PBM has already started collecting donations for conducting the cochlear implants to deserving deaf and dumb children as one such operation costs Rs1.270 million. It is worthwhile to mention here that PBM has already sponsored cochlear implant of five children.