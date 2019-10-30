Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of different petitions against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and party’s protest. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by Muhammad Kashif, Irfan and others.

A counsel on behalf of the federal government apprised the court in writing that the government had banned the JUI-F’s sub-organisation, Ansarul Islam. He further stated that terms and conditions had been settled for the JUI-F protest whereas strict action would be taken if any body attempted to take law into his hands.

At this, the court adjourned the further proceedings, observing that the constitution placed no bar on issuing statements and political activities, whereas it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that no one should take law into his hands. The petitioners through their different petitions had asked the court to issue directions for stopping the JUI-F sit-in and registration of cases against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. They also requested to declare JUI-F armed groups created for sit-in as illegal.

ANF plea against Sana

to be taken up today

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear a petition, filed by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) challenging trial court’s decision of not hearing a drug case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on daily basis, on Oct 30 The bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sardar Muhammad Safraz Dogar will hear the plea.

The petition was filed by director legal on behalf of ANF, submitting that a drug case was registered against Rana Sanaullah on July 1 and the challan (charge-Sheet) was also filed timely before the trial court.

The ANF submitted that the trial court ignored case facts while dismissing a plea for day-to-day hearing of the case. The court was requested to set aside the trial court decision and issue directions for concluding the hearing on daily basis.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

Besides, Rana Sanaullah, other suspects including Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam were also nominated in the case. However, the court had granted post-arrest bail to the co-accused in the case.