Share:

LAHORE - Thousands of police are deployed in the city to maintain peace during the anti-government protest, dubbed as ‘freedom march’. The protesters demande resignation of PM Imran Khan will reach Islamabad on October 31.

The patrol units in addition to Anti-Riot Force are put on their toes. Last week, the police department imposed a complete ban on all types of casual leaves for officials in order to ensure availability of maximum strength. The reserve squads and other special units have also been mobilised to tackle any urgent situation.

The provincial government has also released Rs120 million fund for the police department. The amount will be spent to feed on-duty policemen besides providing them logistics. An official last night told The Nation that the police department had demanded Rs 240 million for “arrangements” but the finance department released Rs120 million at the first stage.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan said all arrangements are complete. The DIG held a meeting on the matter. SP (Security) Muhammad Naveed, SP (Dolphin Squad) Naveed Irshad, SP (Headquarters/ Anti Riot) Syed Karrar Hussain, SP (VVIP Security) MehmoodulHassan and all divisional SPs also attended the meeting. “Situation is completely peaceful and Lahore Police are put on high-alert for the safety of citizens.

Rs120 million released for march security measures

The DIG said the police would implement the SOPs to ensure security of the citizens. Ashfaq said teams of Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Police Force along with police stations personnel’s will ensure effective patrol whereas vehicles and persons will be thoroughly searched at the entry and exit points of the city.

He said that snap checking, search operations, geo-tagging, and biometric verifications of suspected persons are being conducted on a daily basis. “We will ensure continuous monitoring of the Azadi March and other important activities through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority,” the DIG said.

He also directed the police to follow the Police Code of Conduct while dealing with citizens and leave no stone unturned to ensure cleanliness at police stations.

Earlier, the provincial police had been warned that during the protest march the terrorists “may get an opportunity” to carry out attack by targeting the protesters. “In coming days, it is expected that political/religious parties will resort to protest and try to stage sit-in at Islamabad that can be detrimental to peaceful atmosphere of the (Punjab) province,” said an official letter issued by the central police office.

Keeping in view the expected upcoming developments in the province, there is a dire need to ensure availability of sufficient strength of Punjab Police to tackle any law and order situation,” the letter said.

An official says he believes large crowds are expected to join the protest movement since all leading opposition parties have announced “full support” to the protest march scheduled for October 31 in the federal capital.

According to insiders, different strategies have been discussed to handle the protesters and their leaders. The Punjab Police department has also sought additional force from the Punjab Constabulary for deployment in different parts of the province. On the other hand, the police have been provided modern self-defence equipments including body armours, shields, bulletproof vest, and breastplate besides communication technology to remain in touch with the police high up.

Special monitoring cells have also been set up in all district and regional offices, where the top officers will ensure round-the-clock monitoring of all political activities. Heavy police contingents will be deployed across the Punjab, particularly on major inter-city routes to crush public gatherings.