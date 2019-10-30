Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the ideologically opponent political parties were united now for safeguarding their vested interests. The people had rejected them in elections and the parties were least interested in solving problems of masses. In a statement issued here, he said it was high time that those pursuing negative politics should realise facts and get united for the sake of country.

The chief minister said that Pakistan was facing internal and external challenges and in these circumstances, any move of dividing the nation for the sake of personal interests would be an imprudent act.

He said that the designs of such elements will never be succeeded and the durable development, attained in a short period of time, will not succumb to negative politics.

Usman Buzdar said that everyone should play a positive role for the national development and added that stability was essential for development and prosperity.

He said that the goal of national development and prosperity will be achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Addressing the foundation laying ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University the other day,

CM Buzdar said the university being constructed over area of 107 acres would be completed at a cost of Rs6 billion.

He said that promotion of education is the top priority of the PTI government, revealing that the government has planned construction of eight universities and five education institutes across Punjab.

He said the Baba Guru Nanak University to be completed three phases, would not only cater to the needs of local people but would also attract students from foreign countries. He said people belonging to Sikh Community would attain education from this university.

“Idea of the Nankana University was floated in 2006 but no special attention could be paid to make it come true,” the Punjab CM informed, adding that the Sikh Community all over the world would get benefitted from this university. He declared that minorities have special importance in the PTI government.

He said the project of Insaf Health Card has also been initiated in Nankana Sahib, adding an amount of Rs700 million has been allocated for the welfare of minorities. He said Kartarpur corridor would also be inaugurated soon. He said longstanding demand of people of the district regarding establishment of a university, has been fulfilled after 13 years since it was approved in 2005 when Nanakana Sahib was given the status of district.