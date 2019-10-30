Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,797.51 points as compared to the closing at 33,861.59 points on the last trading day, observing negative change of 64.08 points (0.19 %). A total of 225,084,937 shares were traded compared to the trade of 135,633,699 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.424 billion compared to Rs4.099 billion during last trading day. Total 345 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Tuesday, out of which 131 recorded gain and 199 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 37,529,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.22, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 22,556,000 and price per share of Rs 10.14 and Pak International Bulk with a volume of 10,633,500 and price per share of Rs10.06. Pak Services recorded the maximum increase of Rs48.69 per share, closing at Rs1040 while Service Industries Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs 35.88 per share, closing at Rs753.60. Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs90.24 per share, closing at Rs1714.77 whereas Sapphire Textile XD XR decreases Rs52.55 per share closing at Rs998.53.