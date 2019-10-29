Share:

Kardashian West shares makeup tips

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West gets her famous pout by ‘’overlining’’ her lips. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and her siblings have been sharing their beauty tips with the world, giving some easy to do hacks to achieve their looks. Speaking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh, she said: ‘’I love overlining my lips with a darker lip liner.’’ Whilst Khloe Kardashian’s tip ensures you don’t waste any of your make up products, as she advised: ‘’If you shattered one of your bronzers, eye shadows, or really any makeup, do not toss out. Gather up the broken makeup and put it back into its container. Crush up any pieces that haven’t completely broken up yet. Add a couple drops of rubbing alcohol to the crushed makeup. Use your finger, the back of a spoon, or anything, really, to rub and smooth out the alcohol and the makeup. Leave overnight.

Cate Blanchett’s different roles

LOS ANGELES - Cate Blanchett wants to play characters as ‘’far’’ from herself as possible.

The ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ star is ‘’never interested’’ in playing roles that are similar to herself as she likes to ‘’understand someone else’s perspective’’.

Speaking to the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, he said: ‘’I’m never interested in portraying myself. For me, selfishly, it’s always about trying to understand someone else’s perspective. Often the further from my own experience and my set of values, the more fascinating it is. And the only way we can move forward is to learn from history.’’

Cate previously confessed she was pushed into acting ‘’against her will’’.

She said: ‘’The only thing I wanted to do when I left high school was travel with my work. I didn’t at all think about notoriety or fame. I thought maybe I’d move into the visual arts, but from a curatorial perspective, or architecture, even though my maths was absolutely woeful.’’

The ‘Blue Jasmine’ star has been doing acting since she left high school and thinks she probably only has a ‘’few more years left’’ in front of the camera before she loses her ‘’sanity’’ and attempts to make it as a director.