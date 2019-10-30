Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting and reviewed the performance of operation, prosecution, training and research, awareness and prevention divisions.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability and Director General Operations and senior officers of NAB.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman NAB said that NAB’s top most priority is to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country and drag the corrupt persons to the dock, so that the looted amount could be recovered and deposited into national exchequer.

He said that all resources are being utilized to bring the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

NAB has recovered Rs 71 billion in the last 23 months, besides filing 600 corruption cases in the accountability courts. NAB has fixed a timeframe of 10 months from complaint verification for filing of a reference after completing all requirements of inquiry or investigations.

NAB has adopted the ‘Accountability for All Policy’ and its overall conviction ratio is 70 percent. The prestigious national and international institutions have also lauded the performance of NAB.

NAB has arrested 44 suspects on involvement in Mudarba and Musharka scams. NAB has also returned billion of rupee of affectees after recovering from housing societies.