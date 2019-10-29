Share:

While reversing the increase in the school fees , the epic court, was reported in the media, as, “The court held that any excess fee found to have been charged shall be adjusted in the future fee.” This adjustment by the schools in future fee may provide them with a handle to maneuver it to their advantage. How would the students who have left the school for any reason be compensated by adjusting the amounts due to them in their future fee? There shall be no future fees in their case to adjust the extra charged amount.

COL. RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi.