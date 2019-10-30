Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz Tuesday expressed concern over 3 to 4 hours electricity loadsheding in business premises and residential areas situated on section of Ring Road from Charsadda-Grand trunk road. The reservations were conveyed by a group of traders of markets, shopping plaza and business premises located on section of Ring Road from Charsadda-Grand trunk road during a meeting with SCCI president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here.

The SCCI chief said the electricity loadshedding from 3 to 4 hours was tantamount to anti-businesses and asked the PESCO to ensure power supply from alternate feeder to shopping market, business hub and residential localities at Ring Road Peshawar. He said the business activities were being affected due to hour-long power loadshedding whereas the electric appliance were also damaged and occurred fault due to tripping issues, which had caused financial losses to business community and locals.

Maqsood Pervaiz said there was no justification of electricity loadshedding in winter season as it’s completely unfair, unjust and anti-business step of PESCO. He said the trade activities had already slowed down due to wrong economic policies of the incumbent government, while the steps like taken by Pesco, would further decline the businesses in the provincial metropolis.