LAHORE - With little signs of improvement, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who got bail in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds yesterday remained under treatment at Services Hospital Lahore for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.

A medical board headed by Dr Mahmood Ayyaz stopped body scan and biopsies of the ex-prime minister as his platelet count did not increase further from existing 28,000.

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan described his patient’s health as ‘critical’ complicated further by his deteriorating kidney functions. He said he had never seen Nawaz Sharif in such a bad shape in the last 20 years.

“Ex-PM is critically unwell, is fighting the battle for his health & life. Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Count) & NSTEMI (Heart Attack) is further complicated by deteriorating Kidney functions. Poor Blood Sugar & Blood Pressure control is taking its toll”, Dr Adnan said in a tweet.

Dr Adnan further stated that multiple complex pathologies had placed his patient in a paradoxical Catch-22 situation posing considerable risk to Nawaz Sharif’s “fragile” and “unstable” condition.

“Pending scans, biopsies, diagnostic dilemma still ensues from multiple complex pathologies and co-morbidities. In a paradoxical Catch-22 situation, establishing a definitive diagnosis and subsequent management poses considerable risk to Nawaz Sharif’s fragile and unstable health,” Dr Adnan posted on his twitter handle Tuesday.

Doctors at Services Hospital have conducted more tests and are awaiting results of fresh CBC report for further treatment. It may be recalled here that recent heart attack has further deteriorated the health of Nawaz Sharif. His kidneys are also not working properly.

Also, the 10-member Medical Board supervising Nawaz Sharif’s health condition has rejected reports of substantial decrease in Nawaz Sharif’s weight.

Dr Mahmood Ayyaz said that Nawaz Sharif’s weight stood at 102kg as it was recorded eight days before.

Also, members of Sharif family including Shehbaz Sharif, mother Shamim Akhtar and Junaid Safdar visited Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital on Tuesday to inquire about his health.

Maryam Nawaz is already there to look after his father. A good number of PML-N workers also remained present outside hospital on the eighth consecutive day to show solidarity with their leader.