LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar has nominated Mohammad Sheraz Raja as his Coordinator to help resolve the issues of Overseas Pakistani. His nomination shall be purely on honorary basis. According to a notification issued by the Governor Secretariat, Sheraz Raja shall ensure efficient redressal of grievances of Overseas Pakistanis raised with the Governor in liaison with the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission. He shall submit a report to the Governor on fortnightly basis along with his recommendations. He shall also intimate the Overseas Pakistanis about the status of their complaints through the Overseas Pakistanis Commission .