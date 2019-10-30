Share:

LAHORE - Top senior national tennis player Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd), partnering with Asad Ali Bhagat, clinched the All Pakistan Karachi Club National Tennis Championship 35 plus doubles title.

In final, Talha/Asad outsmarted Ali Mansoor and Shamael Tajammul 6-2, 6-4. The winning pair started the match well and put their opponents under pressure to win the first set 6-2. They had to face stiff resistance in the second set, which they won 6-4 to claim the title.

After winning the match, Talha said: “I am grateful to tournament management, who arranged this beautiful event, which was live-telecast on a YouTube channel.” Talha dedicated this victory to his office, Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd, saying he believes this is because of his office that he moves to all over Pakistan and maintains his top position at national level. “I am hopeful to win more titles in future as well.”