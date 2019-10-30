Share:

Lahore - The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) will provide vocational training to destitute and neglected children of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and the bureau head signed an MoU for the purpose, a press release said on Tuesday. Tevta will provide training in tailouring and beautician to the children. It will provide teaching staff for the said courses and shall also facilitate providing coaching to the trainers/teachers from amongst the Child Protection Bureau enabling them to be able to provide this training after learning the teaching / training skills from Tevta teachers. Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that Tevta vision called for provision of quality training in accordance with the market demand and job placement of its trainees.