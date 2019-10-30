Share:

MONTREAL/NEW DELHI - The International Civil Aviation Organisation has told India that planes carrying national leaders are considered to be “state aircraft” and are not subject to its provisions.

The world body pointed this out in its response to New Delhi’s complaint against Pakistan for refusing to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft use its airspace on its way to Saudi Arabia. Modi is in the West Asian country on a two-day visit starting Tuesday. Pakistan had announced its decision on October 27. It was the third such instance involving Modi in the last two months.

“The Convention on International Civil Aviation [Chicago Convention], which ICAO helps governments to cooperate under, only applies to the operations of civilian aircraft and not to state or military aircraft,” an unidentified spokesperson of the organisation told Press Trust of India (PTI). “Flights carrying national leaders are considered state aircraft, and are therefore not subject to ICAO provisions.”

Pakistan cited human rights violations by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir as the reason for its decision.

In September, Islamabad had cited the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to twice reject India’s request. The second request was lodged before Modi’s journey to the United States for a United Nations General Assembly summit. On September 7, Pakistan had refused to allow President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace during his visit to Iceland.

Modi, who flew to Saudi Arabia on Monday for an investors’ summit, took a circuitous route because of Pakistan’s refusal, an Indian foreign ministry source said.

The aviation agency has asked Pakistan for more information about the overflight request from India.

“It is a standard thing we do, we seek permission from the countries on the route,” said an Indian official, who sought anonymity because of the sensitive diplomatic situation. “It was done in this case too, and it was refused.”

In Montreal, ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin said India had sent the agency a letter about Pakistan’s refusal to grant overflight clearance.

The 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation, which established ICAO and promotes cooperation between countries, only applies to the operations of civilian aircraft, and not to state or military aircraft.

Philbin said he believed flights carrying national leaders were considered state aircraft, and so not subject to ICAO provisions.

A similar ratcheting-up of tension led to an aerial clash between the arch foes in the skies over Kashmir this year, prompting Pakistan to shut its airspace for months to all aircraft travelling to and from India, forcing airlines to take longer routes.