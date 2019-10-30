Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): Paki­stan’s leading telecom­munication network, Zong 4G bags two awards by the Consumer Asso­ciation of Pakistan “Lead­ership in Innovation” as well as “CEO of the Year”. Zong 4G has emerged as the leader in technological innovation, being the first and only network to have successfully tested 5G technology in Pakistan. The laurel is another big win for Zong 4G as through its zeal for technological innovation Zong 4G is playing a major role in improving the lives of customers every day. The award, presented by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommu­nication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is a testament to Zong 4G providing un­matched network services and data connectivity. Speaking at the occasion, Chairman and CEO Zong 4G, Wang Hua said, “These awards are a testament to the quality of our services, and of our values which enable us to bring the latest and the most innovative technologies to Pakistan.”