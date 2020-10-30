Share:

QUETTA - About 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15887 in the province on Thursday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr. Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 326388 people were screened for the virus till October 29, out of which 11 more were reported positive. As many as 15522 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 149 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.