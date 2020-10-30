Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has promoted 13 officers of grade-21 of different services groups to grade-22, says notifications issued here by the Establishment Division yesterday.

According to details, Captain (R) Khurram Agha, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), presently posted as Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, is promoted to BS-22, in that services at Secretary to Government of Pakistan with immediate effect. On the promotion, Khurram Agha will remain posted as Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division.

Kamran Ali Afzal, a Bs-21 officer of PAS presently posted as Additional Secretary, Finanace Division, is promoted and posted as Special Secretary, Finanace Division.

Ishrat Ali, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently at the disposal of government of Punjab, is promoted to BS-22, in that service as secretary to the government of Pakistan. On promotion, Ishrat Ali is transferred and posted as Special Secretary Establishment Division.

Syed Asif Hyder Shah, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as Additional Secretary Cabinet Division, is promoted and posted as Special Secretary Cabinet Division.

Dr. Mujeeb ur Rehman, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Inspector General of Gilgit-Baltistan under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, is promoted and will work in the same position.

Wajid Zia, a BS-21 officer of PSP, presently serving as Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Interior Division in his own pay and scale, is promoted to BS-22 in that service. He will remain in the same position after promotion.

Shahzad Khan Bangash, a BS-21 officer of PAS posted as Chief Secretary AJK government, is promoted to BS-22 in that service as Secretary to the Government of Pakistan. He will remain posted as Chief Secretary AJK.

Nadeem Irshad Kayani, a BS-21 officer PAS, presently posted as Additional Secretary Petroleum Division, is promoted to BS-22, in that service as Secretary to the government of Pakistan. He is transferred and posted as Special Secretary.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, a BS-21 officer of PAS presently posted as Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is promoted to BS-22. He will remain posted as Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Captain (R) Sher Alam Khan, a BS-21 officer of PAS presently posted as Additional Secretary Interior Division, is promoted to BS-22 in that service as Secretary to the government of Pakistan. On promotion, Sher Alam is posted as Special Secretary Interior Division.

Arshad Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of PAS presently posted as Additional Secretary Finance Division, is promoted to BS-22 in that service as Secretary to the government of Pakistan. He is transferred and posted as Special Secretary Interior Provisional Coordination Division.

Muhammad Sohail Rajput, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently placed at the disposal of Sindh government is promoted and posted as Special Secretary Commerce Division.