Share:

LAHORE - On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 350 subsidized Sahulat Bazaars have been established in the province to provide essential items at subsidized rates including the provision of 20kg flour bag at Rs 840 and Rs 420 for 10kg bag. Similarly, sugar is available at Rs 85 per kg. The 20kg flour bag is available in the open market at Rs 860 at these bazars.

In this regard, the CM maintained that the Sahulat Bazaars was an initiative to provide relief to the masses adding that all such bazaars were being monitored. The government will go to every extent to provide relief to the citizens and no one will be allowed to exploit the general public, concluded the CM.

MESSAGE ON 12 RABI-UL-AWWAL

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Muslim world on the most auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). In his message issued here Thursday, the Chief Minister said the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the most propitious happening in the entire human history.

Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who is the benefactor of the whole humanity, has emerged as an example for the whole world through His immaculate character and introduced an exemplary socio-economic order in a short span of time.

He said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught the human beings about golden principles of love, peace, affection, equality, justice and respect of humanity and the menace of injustice, cruelty and lawlessness can also be eradicated by following the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Pakistan can be made a citadel of peace and harmony by following the uswa-e-husna of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he added. The Chief Minister said that the sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also teaches about solving problems through understanding and dialogue. It is the requirement of love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that we should shed our differences in the light of His reconciliatory strategy. This day provides an opportunity to the Muslim world to follow the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah in the real sense and we should also pray for the betterment, prosperity and national development, he said. May Almighty Allah forgive all our transgressions and we may be blessed with the kindness of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Chief Minister concluded.

CM SEEKS REPORT ABOUTDEATH OF CHILDREN DUE TO FIRE

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Health Secretary to submit a report about the fire incident and consequent death of two children in children ward of a private hospital in Sadiqabad within 24 hours. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.