Peshawar - Police have deployed more than 4,000 personnel for security in the provincial capital on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (12 Rabiul Awal), SSP Operations Mansoor Aman said on Friday.

Speaking to media at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, Mansoor Aman also said that they arrested a six-member robbers gang who has recently snatched Rs30 million from a trader in the city.

Hikmatullah, a currency dealer, reported to Faqirabad Police Station that he had been deprived of Rs30 million by an armed gang. Aman added that on the directives of CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur, they formed an investigation team, who arrested Wazir, Abdul Qadir, Abdul Wali, residents of Bajaur district, Ismail, resident of Swat, and Usman and She Ali, residents of Peshawar.

“A sum of Rs0.5 million has been recovered from the arrestees,” he added.

About Tuesday’s blast, the official said that a joint investigation team of police, CTD and intelligence agencies personnel is probing the incident while security has already been alerted in the wake of the blast.

“The police have also started acquiring the data of the students in the madrassa, to find out how many are Afghans and those from various parts of KP,” he added.