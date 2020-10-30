Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday chaired an agreement signing ceremony to provide standardised vehicular number plates to the customers at their doorsteps. Additional DG Excise & Taxation Department Rao Shakeel-ur-Rehman and GM (Marketing) National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation Syed Amir signed the agreement at CM Office here. Provincial ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, MD NRTC Brig. Toufeeq Ahmed, Secretary Excise and others attended the ceremony.

Sardar Usman Buzdar, who was the chief guest of this ceremony, expressed the satisfaction that the issue of provision of standardized number plates has been settled amicably. “This would be a long-term solution to the provision of number plates along with helping in their identification by security cameras”, he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the universal registration series had been started in the whole of the province besides the online auction of attractive numbers along with the start of e-payment of all the basic taxes of excise department. “It is satisfying that more than five billion rupees have been earned through the e-payment system in the first quarter of the current fiscal year”, the CM stated.

He said an online appointment management system had been introduced to facilitate the applicants and biometric verification will also be started for vehicles’ registration.

The Chief Minister asserted that the issuance of standardized number plates, having security features, was important for maintaining law and order. “The PTI government inherited the issue of number plates and we decided to solve it on G2G basis while fulfilling all the legal requirements”, added Usman Buzdar.

This agreement, he said, will improve the organizational capacity of the public sector while saving revenue and the government will also achieve export capability in this sector.