ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday called upon Islamic countries to warn West against a rise in Islamophobia, adding blasphemy against any prophet was unacceptable.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he urged the Muslim countries’ heads to collectively explain to the leadership of non-Muslim, especially Western states, the deep-seated reverence and love all Muslims feel for the Holy Quran and for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was continuously raising this issue at all world forums and that love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is something closest to the hearts of billions of Muslims across the globe.

He further said PM, in his address at the UNGA last year, had shed light on the issue of Islamophobia in detail and expressed alarm at increasing number of incidents motivated by hate against Muslims.

“We need to explain to the West that the personality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is dearest to us,” the minister asserted.

Ali said it was unfortunate that there was an increasing tendency in western countries to defame Islam as is evident by the burning of holy Quran and drawing of caricatures of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The minister said the cabinet had expressed serious concern over increasing incidents of blasphemy in the world. “The foreign minister is going to raise this issue at OIC forum,” he informed.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is also determined to write letters to head of states of all the Muslim countries on the issue,” Ali said, and added, “At this time, only two Muslim leaders namely Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan are raising voice against Islamophobia.”