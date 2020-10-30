Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Mosques, government and private buildings have been illuminated in the city to celebrate 12th of Rabiul Awal in a befitting manner. Apart from that the district administration and religious organisations have also arranged programmes for the occasion. As always is the case, rallies would be taken out by several religious organisations from various parts of the city while the poor and needy would be served meal. On the orders of SSP Mirpurkhas, strict security measures have been put in place.

Police personnel and men in plainclothes would escort the rallies in order to keep an eye on any suspicious activity. Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Salamat Memon visited different areas of the city on Thursday to inspect the security arrangements.