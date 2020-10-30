Share:

LAHORE - Azerbaijan has expressed the concern over the plight of Kashmiri people suffering immense abuse in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir at an event organised by Pakistan’s embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan in connection with Kashmir Black Day.

She made a special mention of the killing of children by the Indian forces and compared it to Azerbaijani children killed due to recent Armenian bombardment on civilian population.