Azerbaijan has moved the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Armenia’s attacks on civilians, authorities said on Friday.

In a meeting with representatives of diplomatic missions and media outlets, Azerbaijan’s Chief Prosecutor's Office said all evidence regarding Armenia’s assaults on civilians has been gathered.

With the necessary proof, Azerbaijan has officially appealed to the ECHR to take action, the authority said.

According to information shared in the meeting, an investigation has been launched against Arayik Harutyunyan, the leader of the so-called Armenian administration in Nagorno-Karabakh, his deputy David Babayan, military administrator Jalal Harutyunyan, and Armenian lawmaker Arman Babajanyan.

The probe has been launched over Armenia’s missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja and international warrants have also been issued.

It was also said that an investigation has been initiated against six people – three of them French nationals and the others from the US, Belarus, and Georgia – for fighting alongside the Armenian army.

The suspects have been placed on an international wanted list, officials said.

A separate investigation is also underway against more than 20 people fighting in the Armenian army, including citizens of Syria, Greece, Lebanon, Spain, and Canada.

Since clashes broke out on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements since Oct. 10.

To date, at least 91 civilians, including 11 children and 27 women, have been killed in Armenian attacks, according to Azerbaijan's Chief Prosecutor's Office.

Some 400 people, including at least 14 babies, 36 children, and 101 women, have also been injured in the attacks.

At least 2,442 homes, 92 apartment buildings, and 428 public buildings have been damaged and become unusable, the authority said.