KARACHI - Bahria Town celebrated Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in its true essence in cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Pindi. Bahria Town Karachi arranged a Mehfil-e-Naat at Masjid-e-Aashiq. Renowned religious scholars and naatkhuwan Mufti Qasim Madani and Ishfaq Madani in Karachi attended the events and shed light on Serat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Like every year, all the mosques and buildings of Bahria Town were also decorated and illuminated with colorful lights.

The attendees and guests also praised Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain for his efforts and initiatives in the field of construction. Special prayers were made for the betterment of the motherland. Bahria Town administration had made special security arrangements. Covid-19 SOPs were also strictly maintained in order to prevent the spread of Corona Virus.