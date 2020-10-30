Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the conviction rate for murder, kidnapping, robbery and rape is disappointing, so public prosecutors should work hard to increase the conviction rate in such heinous crimes.

He was addressing a meeting chaired by him at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the two-year performance of the Punjab Public Prosecution Department.

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Prosecution, Prosecutor General Punjab and concerned officers were also present on the occasion. Basharat further urged the prosecutors to assist the police in the investigation without any delay as soon as the incident occurs. He directed the department to make such amendments in the law so that the rape victim does not have to go round the court repeatedly.

Earlier in the briefing, the secretary said that “in the last two years, the conviction rate was 28 percent in murder, 3 percent in kidnapping, 6 percent in rape and 24 percent in theft and robbery.

The department is facing shortage of buildings, vehicles, staff, budget, IT and training facilities while 731 out of 3,866 posts are vacant.

He said that prosecution office buildings in Okara, Layyah and Sialkot have been completed, while office buildings in the other 13 districts will be completed by next year.

The process of computerization of the department is underway, so far records of more than 236,000 cases have been uploaded while the office of the Prosecutor General Punjab is being computerized at a cost of Rs 70 millions.” The Secretary further said that the overall conviction rate for crimes in 2019 was about 62 percent while this year it was more than 70 percent. The Law Minister assured that the officers should work hard and every possible cooperation would be extended to solve their problems.