ISLAMABAD - Any compromise will not be made on blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) and Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) will keep continue its efforts for interreligious harmony, said Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday.

Addressing at Ulema-Mashaykh Conference here yesterday, Ulema of different religious schools of thought and religious sects underlined that any compromise will not be made on blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addressing on the occasion stated that it was very sorrowful that on account of political differences, security institutions, Pak-Force and national integrity was being criticised.

Ashrafi urged all political and religious organisations to get united for national defence and solidarity of the country to foil conspiracies of the enemies of the country.

He also added that enemies of Pakistan knew very well capabilities of people of Pakistan and Pak Force.

Ashrafi commenting on rhetoric of Ayyaz Sadiq stated that the former speaker was very respectful but his statement was very sorrowful.

On this occasion leading Ulema and religious scholars were also present at the Ulema-Mashaykh conference including Maulana Rafiq Jaami, Maulana Ubaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hasssan, Maulana Asmatullah Muhavia, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Hafizullah Farooqi and Qari Najamuddin.

The clerics said that Pakistan owned explicit stance on blasphemy issue and Pakistan was uniting all the Muslim countries of the world to give a unanimous stance against blasphemous caricatures issue of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) in France.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s letter in this regard to all state heads of Islamic World was positive step for unity of Ummah and Muslim world.

Ashrafi also announced that coordination was also made with all Muslim countries to ensure legislation from the platform of UNO about sanctity of heavenly religions and Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W).

He also added that on the directions of the government, week of Ishq-e-Rasool was being observed from12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

Ashrafi said that it was not good to criticize state institutions in pursuit of political interests.

Statement of Ayyaz Sadiq regarding Abinendhan was very deplorable and sorrowful. Pakistan feels proud on its security forces and Pak Force owns the capability to ensure defense of the country.

He said that Indian lobbies are fanning propaganda against state institutions in Pakistan to make religious anarchy and sectarian violence in the country.

Ashrafi also underlined that processions can’t dethorne the government adding that Government will assist opposition to make processions in the country.

He also added that people of Pakistan will held accountable all those elements involved in hurling allegations and criticism on state institutions and Pak security forces.