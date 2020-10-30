Share:

Freedom of speech and freedom of expression is the right of every individual but this freedom is circumscribed to some limits. To hurt others is not the definition of freedom of speech and expression. French president Emmanual Macron has violated this freedom by regurgitating the criminal remarks about our Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H). This act of Macron is an unpardonable crime.

By his vicious remarks, he provoked the religious sentiments of Muslims throughout the world. No law permits to degrade other religions. The French president proved himself an educated-illiterate person by vomiting deplorable words against the most peaceful religion, Islam. Along with this, caricatures of our Hazrat Muhammad (P.B.U.H) were displayed on government buildings which is highly reprehensible act. These shameful activities expose the sick and ill-mentality of the sitting government of France as well as the public.

The alarming thing is that these disgraceful acts occurred not only once, rather France commits this sort of illegal activity time and again. Islam is the second most widely professed religion in France behind Christianity. France has the largest number of Muslims in the western world. But sadly France not only hurts the religious feelings of Muslims but also triggers their spiritual emotions by displaying anti-Islam movements. The question arises why French practices this sort of radical actions against Islam again and again.

IRAM FAROOQ RANA,

Islamabad.