Peshawar - A high-level meeting was held here yesterday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to review the law and order situation in the province.

Current security situation in the province with special reference to the recent bomb blast incident in the provincial capital was reviewed in detail.

Besides Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Home Ikramullah, Commissioner Peshawar Amjid Ali Khan, high ranking officers of police attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the current security situation in the province and security arrangements to avoid such incidents in future.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the chief minister termed security as a foremost duty and top priority of the government. He said that no compromise would be made on maintaining peace in the province adding that all the resources would be utilized in this regard.

He termed the recent bomb blast incident in Peshawar as an attempt to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the province and expressed the resolve that law and order would be maintained at all costs.

The chief minister directed the highups of police for foolproof security arrangements and to further improve intelligence system of police to have close watch on the activities of miscreants in order to pre-empt such incidents in future.