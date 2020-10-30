Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan reported 908 new Covid-19 cases and 16 more deaths on Thursday amidst fears of a second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic starting in the country. The authorities have also returned to strict restrictions to curb spread of the disease by ordering wearing face masks when stepping out. According to officials, Punjab reported 273 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths, taking its provincial tally of cases to 103,587 and total fatalities to 2,347. According to official Coronavirus portal, 97,410 people have recovered in the province so far. Islamabad reported more than 100 cases for third straight day. The capital city reported 154 new Coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, according to the portal. Islamabad also reported two more deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 215. Gilgit-Baltistan reported 11 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) confirmed 49, taking their tallies to 4,211 and 3,938 respectively. AJK also confirmed one more death during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 88. The officials said that 624 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition at the moment. Furthermore, 17 more cases took Balochistan tally to 15,876. Balochistan reported at least 17 more Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,876. According to the officials, 18 more patients recovered from the disease as the total reached 15,496. No deaths were reported in the province.