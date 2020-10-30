Share:

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Turkey’s interior minister reports that at least six buildings in western Izmir province were destroyed.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the quake, which struck Friday afternoon, registered at 6.6 magnitude. The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located. Istanbul’s governor said there were no reports of damage.

The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and even in the Greek capital, Athens. Greek media said people in Samos, near the quake’s epicenter, and other islands fled their homes, while some rockfalls were reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Turkish media showed the wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir. Smoke was filmed in several spots in central Izmir.

The governor said there was no immediate information about casualties.