Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country on Friday (today).

The day dawned with thirty one guns salute in the federal capital and twenty one guns salute in all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country were offered at mosques after Fajr prayers.

Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), an International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Conference will be held in Islamabad today under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The opening session of the conference will be chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi while Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the concluding session.

Prominent Ulema and Mashaikh, scholars and foreign delegates will participate in the conference and throw light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

As part of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations, the government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) Week from tomorrow.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). It is celebrated in the third Islamic month Rabi’ al-awwal.

Electric lights are twinkled across the cities, special arrangements are done at mosques, and people distribute sweets and gifts among their family and friends.