ISLAMABAD - Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its second Corporate Briefing for the year 2020, as a part of its best corporate governance practices. The company has been recognised by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst Top 25 Companies consecutively for 09 years, attributed to its Compliance of Code of Corporate Governance, Company Performance and efficient management which has consistently surpassed established corporate governance standards.

In the same backdrop the subject briefing for the period ended 30th September 2020 was held at FFC’s corporate head office, Rawalpindi where prominent capital market analysts and dignitary from PSX Muhammad Saqib also attended the event.

Company Secretary FFC, Brig Asrat Mahmood SI(M) (R) opened the meeting and apprised the house about significance of the event. Chief Financial Officer, Mohammad Munir Malik briefed the house about FFC’s performance for three quarters of the year 2020 and replied to various queries raised by the forum.