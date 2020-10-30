Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that under the Prime Minister directive, higher time scale was granted to the teaching faculty under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). In reply to a question raised by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi at Senate, the minister said in a written reply that the service rules, nomenclature/tiers of the posts and seniority of the teachers shall remain intact, adding the promotion through time scale will be subject to fitness of candidate and recommendations of relevant DPCs and selection board. Accordingly, cases for grant of higher time scale of eligible teachers were prepared and placed before DPC in the month of March, 2020 for consideration. During proceeding of meeting of DPC, member advised to seek guidance from Finance. Subsequently, a reference was forwarded to Finance Division for seeking their clarification and Finance Division responded that grant of higher time scale shall be granted with immediate effect.