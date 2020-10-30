Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said those claiming to topple the government till January 2021 and adopting agenda against state institutions should know that Imran Khan would continue to serve as prime minister till 2028.

Speaking here in National Assembly, the minister said that Opposition’s narrative in its three various gatherings was really condemnable as they do not know how to behave and talk in public meetings.

He said that Opposition consuming their energies on narratives against institutions and even Constitution should know that Imran Khan would continue to serve till 2028.

He said the opposition should talk with the government on electoral reforms, economy, governance and future of the country.

Rather adopting such attitude, he said, Opposition (PML-N) wanted end of eight cases against the Nawaz Shairf.

The minister said that Pak Armed Forces taught a lesson to the enemy who challenged our defense after Pulwama incident. He said we are proud of Pak Army whose officers and jawans stood shoulder by shoulder in fight against enemy and defeated them.

Fawad Chaudhry said that opposition had right to criticize the government after differences with its policies. However, they should know how to behave and talk about sensitive issues.

Citing the protest of the opposition in the House last day, the minister said that respect of the Chair and maintaining decorum in the House is duty of every lawmaker. He hoped that opposition members would seriously contribute in the proceedings of the House.

Fawad Chaudhry, responding to the concerns raised by opposition, said that three controversial narratives came out from public rallies of the PDM. “Slogan of independent Balochistan, attack on Urdu language and criticism on Army and judiciary were the main narratives,” he said, mentioning that ‘the silence of the friends’ would be remembered in the history about the cases of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Fawad asked the opposition parties to sit with the government for talks on electoral reforms and better future of the country. He, however, said no compromise will be made on their corruption cases. He said that it was the right of the opposition to stage protests and criticise government.