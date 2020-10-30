Share:

In order to promote the awareness and understanding of laws and legal obligations for the public, businesses, professionals, and other concerned persons and entities and collaboration in research and sharing of expertise, an MoU was signed between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Research Society of International Law here today. MoU was signed by Qamar Bashir, Joint Secretary Ministry of I&B and Ahmer Bilal Sufi, President Research Society of International Law Pakistan. Akbar Durrani, Secretary I&B and Heads of Departments/wings of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting witnessed the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Akbar Durrani, Secretary I&B said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to promote the country’s soft image as Pakistan is a pivotal nation in many ways. He said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the leadership of Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for I&B is committed to project country's positive image globally as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He termed the signing of MoU an important initiative which would help in promoting Pakistan's stance & view point on the basis of law and legal discourse. "Reference to law is key to strengthening one's argument," he added.

Mr. Ahmer Bilal Sufi, President Research Society of International Law Pakistan said that all International issues have legal dimensions. He emphasized that this MoU would serve to link law as the basis to project Pakistan's position at the International level. RSIL, he said, remains focused on state specific issues, no matter which Government is in power.

The MoU aims towards working together on a range of measures intended to promote the knowledge of laws and legal obligations under Pakistani law through various modes of communication, including Digital Media, Print Media and Electronic Media. Under the MoU both parties agreed to collaborate on research and the sharing of expertise in a variety of areas concerning international law, media, and the criminal justice sector of Pakistan.

The Research Society of International Law, Pakistan (RSIL) is a private sector, non-partisan think tank dedicated to the study and analysis of international law issues impacting Pakistan in order to provide the State and International Organizations with policy input.